  Thursday May, 21 2020 05:18:08 PM

Ano ang nangyayari sa loob ng katawan kapag ang tao ay may impeksyon mula sa virus?

HEALTH • 14:30 PM Thu May 21, 2020
28
By: 
Infographics courtesy of DOH-Soccsksargen region

Alamin ano ang pagkakaiba ng RT-PCR at Rapid Antibody-based Diagnostic Test?

 

Image may contain: text that says 'ANO PINAGKAIBA NG RT-PCR AT RAPID ANTIBODY-BASED DIAGNOSTIC TEST? Alamin muna natin kung ano ang nangyayari sa loob ng katawan pag nagkaroon ng impeksyon mula sa isang virus. DEARTLEN OfficialDOHgov @DOHgovph doh.gov.ph (02)894-COVID 1555'

Image may contain: text that says 'ANO PINAGKAIBA NG RT-PCR AT RAPID ANTIBODY-BASED DIAGNOSTIC TEST? Alamin muna natin kung ano ang nangyayari sa loob ng katawan pag nagkaroon ng impeksyon mula sa isang virus. DEARTLEN OfficialDOHgov @DOHgovph doh.gov.ph (02)894-COVID 1555'

Image may contain: text that says 'ANO PINAGKAIBA NG RT-PCR AT RAPID ANTIBODY-BASED DIAGNOSTIC TEST? DEARTMEN Asymptomatic Phase Pag nakapasok na ang virus sa katawan ay magsisimula na ang mpeksyon. Ngunit hindi pa lalabas ang mga sintomas dahil kakaunti pa lamang ang mga virus umaatake sa cells ng katawan. cells virus OfficialDOHgov @DOHgovph doh.gov.ph 2)894-COVID 1555'

Image may contain: text

Image may contain: text

Image may contain: text that says 'ANO PINAGKAIBA NG RT-PCR AT RAPID ANTIBODY-BASED DIAGNOSTIC TEST? Acute Phase DEARTIEN Sa unang parte ng karamdaman (5 araw pagkatapos lumabas ang sintomas), ay lumalabas muna ang ang lgM antibodies IgM antibodies OfficialDOHgov @DOHgovph doh.gov.ph 02)894-COVID 1555'

No photo description available.

No photo description available.

Image may contain: text

 

 

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

NDBC BIDA BALITA (May 21, 2020)

NEWSCAST

MAY 21, 2020 (THU)
7:00 AM

HEADLINES:

1. ONSE ANYOS na batang babae na mula...

Ano ang nangyayari sa loob ng katawan kapag ang tao ay may impeksyon mula sa virus?

Alamin ano ang pagkakaiba ng RT-PCR at Rapid Antibody-based Diagnostic Test?

 

...

Cotabato Light explains higher electricity bill during summer

Cotabato Light and Power Company customers will see an increase in their recent electricity bills in view of their higher energy usage during the...

CRMC gets accreditation as first COVID-19 testing lab within BARMM

COTABATO CITY  – The Cotabato Regional and Medical Center (CRMC) here announced Wednesday, May 20, that they have been issued license to operate...

Engineer, others nabbed in anti-drug ops in Region 12

GEN. SANTOS CITY - An engineer and his laborer and priority 10th target listed Illegal Drug Individual were arrested during separate drug-bust...

PHILIPPINE PESO EXCHANGE RATE

MOST VIEWED STORIES

Habitually tardy, absentee gov't officials, employees, this is for you

Sun, 02/26/2017 - 17:33 62782

Kidapawan City LGU destroys open pipe mufflers

Wed, 11/04/2015 - 21:52 32445

(UPDATE) 9 die in North Cotabato highway mishap

28946

Diocesan priest dies in vehicular crash in Tacurong City

Mon, 02/06/2017 - 16:13 23267

Are you really Philippine soldiers or you are Maute terrorists?

Sun, 05/28/2017 - 04:51 21208