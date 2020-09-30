Another BARMM anti-COVID-19 facility up 

COTABATO CITY --- Officials inaugurated Tuesday the 100-bed COVID-19 isolation facility built by the Bangsamoro government beside the Datu Blah Sinsuat District Hospital in Upi, Maguindanao.

The launching of the facility, constructed in less than three months by the Ministry of Public Works-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, was led by physician Zul Qarneyn Abas, a member of the BARMM parliament.

Abas is also a senior regional health official.

Physician Michael Macion, chief of the Datu Blah Sinsuat Hospital, and Upi Mayor Ramon Piang separately told reporters they are grateful to BARMM Chief Minister Hadji Ahod Ebrahim for embarking on the project.

The BARMM government bankrolled the construction of the building behind the Datu Blah Hospital along a stretch of the Cotabato-Upi Highway, near the town center of Upi.

“We are thankful to the BARMM government for constructing this COVID-19 isolation facility. We are also grateful to Doctor Abas for leading the symbolic launching of the building,” Macion said.

Piang, chairperson of the Upi municipal disaster risk reduction and management council, said the construction of the 100-bed facility is a big boost to their anti-COVID-19 campaign in the municipality.

“Our LGU will promptly extend whatever assistance the facility will need through the administration of the Datu Blah District Hospital,” Piang said.