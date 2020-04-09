Another Kidapawenio tested positive of COVID-19

KIDAPAWAN CITY - Another resident of Kidapawan City has tested positive of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), raising the COVID-19 positive patients to two and three across the province of North Cotabato.

In its Aprl 9 situation report on COVID-19, the Department of Health in the Soccsksargen region, reported that regionwide, there are already 16 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Patient 3989 is a 48-year old male from Kidapawan City who travelled to Davao Ctiy and visited the Matina Gallera where a spike of COVID-19 postive was noted.

North Cotabato Board Member Philbert Malaluan, inter-agency task force on COVID-9 spokesperson said PH3989 has co-morbidity which is diabetes.

He initially had symptoms of fever, cough, headache and body pains. He has been admitted into the Isolation Center since March 27. He is asumptomatic and in stable condition.

Malaluan said his family has also been on strict home quarantine since then.

He said the patient will be subjected to repeat history-taking and repeat contact tracing tomorrow, Good Friday.

Malaluan advised the public to "panatilihin nating maging ligtas sa pamagitan ng physical distancing at palaging maghugas ng kamay."

DOH-12 also reported that the 68-year-old woman from Cotabato City who traveled to Manila and test COVID-19 positive on March 25 has recovered and tested negative of the virus to date. She is on strict home quarantine. (See infographics below)