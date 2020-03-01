Another recalcitrant drug dealer perish in entrapment ops

MAGUINDANAO --- Anti-narcotics agents shot dead Sunday an uncooperative bandit gang leader in an entrapment operation in Sultan sa Barongis town that went haywire.

Large-scale shabu peddler Datu Ali Akmad, alias Pudzak, died from multiple gunshot wounds sustained in a brief shootout with combined agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao and personnel of the Army’s 40th Infantry Battalion.

Juvenal Azurin, director of PDEA-BARMM, said there would have been no gunfight had Akmad yielded peacefully.

Witnesses and responding investigators from the Sultan sa Barongis municipal police said Akmad pulled out a pistol from the waist and opened fire when he sensed he was to sell shabu to non-uniformed PDEA-BARMM agents in a supposed tradeoff in Barangay Langapanan in Sultan sa Barongis, Maguindanao.

Akmad, who has more than 10 armed followers operating in interior areas in Sultan sa Barongis, is among the top ten most wanted drug dealers in the municipality.

PDEA-BARMM agents seized the shabu Akmad was to deal to a contact disguised as a drug dependent and his .45 caliber pistol.