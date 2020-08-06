  Thursday Aug, 06 2020 03:58:49 PM

Army foils NPA arson attack in Maasim town

Mindanao Armed Conflict • 12:00 PM Thu Aug 6, 2020
34
By: 
John M. Unson
Soldiers now guard the equipment of the Charifer Builders that rebels nearly set on fire. (Contributed) 

SARANGANI --- Soldiers foiled Wednesday an attempt by New People’s Army guerillas to burn the equipment of a construction firm building a road network in Maasim town.

Personnel of the Army’s 37th Infantry Battalion patrolling near the project site in Barangay Bales in Maasim, Sarangani, noticed the NPAs approaching the backhoe and dump trucks of the Charifer Builders, enabling them to prevent the attack.

Local leaders told reporters three NPAs, initially identified only as Zaide, Crisanto and Ramon, were reportedly wounded in the ensuing gunfight.

Major Gen. Diosdado Carreon, commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, said Thursday the soldiers found in the scene of the encounter a magazine for an AK-47 assault rifle and other combat provisions the NPAs left as they fled in haste.

In a report to Carreon, Lt. Col. Allen Van Estrera of 37th IB said the rebels who tried but failed to sabotage the road project in Barangay Bales is led by the wanted Johnny Casamorin of the NPAs self-styled Far Southern Mindanao Region Command.

The group has a reputation for burning heavy equipment of private engineering outfits if owners refuse to pay “protection money” on a periodic basis. 

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Army foils NPA arson attack in Maasim town

SARANGANI --- Soldiers foiled Wednesday an attempt by New People’s Army guerillas to burn the equipment of a construction firm building a road...

Kalivungan Festival in North Cotabato cancelled

KIDAPAWAN CITY - North Cotabato Gov. Nancy Catamco today annoounced the cancellation of the annual Kalivungan Festival slated every September due to...

This is my beloved Son, with whom I am well pleased; listen to him

Reading 1 As I watched: Thrones were set up and the Ancient One took his throne. His clothing was bright as snow, and the hair on his head...

Army trooper slain in Digos City anti-drug ops

KIDAPAWAN CITY — A former intelligence officer of the 39th Infantry Battalion of the Philippine Army was killed in a police anti-drug operation in...

COVID WATCH: 7 new cases, 4 recoveries in Region 12

KORONADAL CITY -  The Department of Health-Center for Health Development (DOH-CHD) in the Soccsksargen region today reported seven new cases of...

PHILIPPINE PESO EXCHANGE RATE

MOST VIEWED STORIES

First Content

Tue, 04/09/2019 - 11:45 100000

Habitually tardy, absentee gov't officials, employees, this is for you

Sun, 02/26/2017 - 17:33 62782

Kidapawan City LGU destroys open pipe mufflers

Wed, 11/04/2015 - 21:52 32445

(UPDATE) 9 die in North Cotabato highway mishap

28946

Diocesan priest dies in vehicular crash in Tacurong City

Mon, 02/06/2017 - 16:13 23267