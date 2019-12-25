  Wednesday Dec, 25 2019 10:03:27 AM

Army lieutenant, sergeant dead, 5 wounded in Lanao Sur ambush

Breaking News • 09:30 AM Wed Dec 25, 2019
John M. Unson

COTABATO CITY --- An Army lieutenant and a sergeant were killed while five others were wounded in an ambush in Pagayawan town in Lanao del Sur on Tuesday morning.

1Lt. Mark Linne Banua and Sgt. Jhanjihan Carumba of the 55th Infantry Battalion under the Army’s 103rd Brigade  based in Marawi City died on the spot from multiple bullet wounds.

The slain soldiers and their companions were attacked by gunmen while patrolling at a secluded area in Brgy Bandaraingud in Pagayawan town in Lanao del Sur.

Five other members of the 55th IB, Sgt. Randy Esmade, Private 1st Class Nielo Rubiato and Privates Roger Amihan, Jovanie Calaguian and Therenz John Fransisco, were badly wounded in the attack.

The Lanao del Sur provincial police is still investigating on the incident.

