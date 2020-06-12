Army nanguna sa feeding at tree planting activity sa Magpet, North Cotabato
MAGPET, COTABATO – Sabay na isinagawa ng Army’s 72nd Infantry Battalion ang tree planting activity at food feeding program sa Brgy Pangao-an, Magpet, Cotabato kahapon.
Kasama ang barangay officials, Sangguniang Kabataan members, Commuity Environment and Natural Resources (CENRO) Kidapawan City, Youth For Peace Movement (YFPM), at tropa ng 72nd Infantry Battation, aabot sa100 seedlings ng Narra at Mahogany trees ang naitanim sa nasabing lugar.
Samantala, nagsagawa rin ng food feed program ang militar sa abot 30 mga bata sa pareho ring lugar.
Sa isang pahayag sinabi ni Deputy Battalion Commander Major John Saya-ang, na ang nasabing aktibidad ay pagpapakita lamang sa patuloy na suporta ng militar sa taumbayan lalo na sa mga bata at kalikasan.
Nabatid na bahagi rin ang nasabing aktibidad ng paggunita ng Philippine Army sa the 122nd Philippine Independence.
