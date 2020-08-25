  Tuesday Aug, 25 2020 02:01:53 AM

Army private from Mlang, North Cotabato among fatalities in Jolo twin bombings

Mindanao Armed Conflict • 20:45 PM Mon Aug 24, 2020
45
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez and Williamor Magbanua / DXND

COTABATO CITY - The Armed Forces of the Philippines today released the names of fatalities and wounded victims of the Jolo twin bombings Monday.

Among them is a native of Mlang, North Cotabato, Army Private James Suriaga Apolinario, a resident of Barangay Magallon.

Kill during the first bombing of an improvised bomb believed to be attached to a parked motorbike and set off using mobiel phones were Staff Sgt. Louie T Cuarteros, S/Sgt Manuelito Moma, Private Apolinario, Pvt Omair L Muksan.

Injured were Sgt Norman B Santiago, Corporals Philip Anthony M Aleta, Jesus T Genora,  Jems Ghil S Villacruz, Privates Noel M Bacoy, Jeffrey M Domingo, Dave S Egipto, Jayson A Paguirigan, Alub S Sahid Jesrael U Sapao, Novin I Guzman and Baser S Katipon

During the second explosion near Lengs Snack house along Arola Street, some 100 meters from the first blast site, a woman came close to soldiers securing the vicinity of the Jolo Cathedral, a woman in her late 20s believed to be carrying improvised bomb came close to the soldiers and set herself off.

Killed in the second blast was Private John P Agustin.

Injured were identified as Privates Jay D Carbon, Stephen Rey Oliveros, an unidentified police Special Action Force member and three civilians.

 

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Army private from Mlang, North Cotabato among fatalities in Jolo twin bombings

COTABATO CITY - The Armed Forces of the Philippines today released the names of fatalities and wounded victims of the Jolo twin bombings Monday....

COVID WATCH: Infections breach 400 mark in Region 12; 6 new cases all from South Cotabato

COTABATO CITY - The total number of novel coronavirus disease in Region 12 has breach 400 with six new infections all from South Cotabato, the...

BTA consults more sectors on proposed Admin Code

COTABATO CITY — The Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) continues to gather the concerns and suggestions from various sectors to further polish the...

BARMM gov't condemns deadly Jolo bombings

COTABATO CITY --- The Bangsamoro government has condemned the bombings on Monday in Jolo town in Sulu that killed eleven people and injured 20 others...

UPDATE 3: Twin blasts rock Jolo, kill 11 soldiers, civilians

ZAMBOANGA CITY--Nine people, including four soldiers, were killed in two successive bomb explosions in downtown Jolo, the capital of Sulu, where...

PHILIPPINE PESO EXCHANGE RATE

MOST VIEWED STORIES

First Content

Tue, 04/09/2019 - 11:45 100000

Habitually tardy, absentee gov't officials, employees, this is for you

Sun, 02/26/2017 - 17:33 62782

Kidapawan City LGU destroys open pipe mufflers

Wed, 11/04/2015 - 21:52 32445

(UPDATE) 9 die in North Cotabato highway mishap

28946

Diocesan priest dies in vehicular crash in Tacurong City

Mon, 02/06/2017 - 16:13 23267