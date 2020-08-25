Army private from Mlang, North Cotabato among fatalities in Jolo twin bombings

COTABATO CITY - The Armed Forces of the Philippines today released the names of fatalities and wounded victims of the Jolo twin bombings Monday.

Among them is a native of Mlang, North Cotabato, Army Private James Suriaga Apolinario, a resident of Barangay Magallon.

Kill during the first bombing of an improvised bomb believed to be attached to a parked motorbike and set off using mobiel phones were Staff Sgt. Louie T Cuarteros, S/Sgt Manuelito Moma, Private Apolinario, Pvt Omair L Muksan.

Injured were Sgt Norman B Santiago, Corporals Philip Anthony M Aleta, Jesus T Genora, Jems Ghil S Villacruz, Privates Noel M Bacoy, Jeffrey M Domingo, Dave S Egipto, Jayson A Paguirigan, Alub S Sahid Jesrael U Sapao, Novin I Guzman and Baser S Katipon

During the second explosion near Lengs Snack house along Arola Street, some 100 meters from the first blast site, a woman came close to soldiers securing the vicinity of the Jolo Cathedral, a woman in her late 20s believed to be carrying improvised bomb came close to the soldiers and set herself off.

Killed in the second blast was Private John P Agustin.

Injured were identified as Privates Jay D Carbon, Stephen Rey Oliveros, an unidentified police Special Action Force member and three civilians.