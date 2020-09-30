  Wednesday Sep, 30 2020 09:47:52 PM

Army rescues kidnapped Fil-Am in Zambo Norte

Peace and Order • 20:00 PM Wed Sep 30, 2020
22
By: 
Gualberto Laput/PNA
RESCUED. An ambulance fetches Filipino-American Rex Triplitt, 64, to a military camp in Sirawai, Zamboanga del Norte, after his rescue on Wednesday (Sept. 30, 2020). (Sirawai PNP photo)

DIPOLOG CITY – Government troops rescued on Wednesday the kidnapped 64-year-old Filipino-American after a gun battle with armed men believed to be members of the Abu Sayyaf Group in the hinterlands of Sirawai town.

Fil-Am Rex Triplitt (not Triplet as earlier reported) was abducted by four armed men clad in fatigue uniforms while on his way home from a remote barangay last September 16. His wife, Celsa Maani, was able to escape during the commotion and reported the incident to authorities.

A statement from the Army's 1st Infantry Division said soldiers belonging to the 42nd Infantry Battalion engaged the abductors in a firefight at around 10 a.m. in Barangay Pisa Itom, Sirawai.

The kidnappers fled during the firefight, leaving Triplitt behind, according to 1ID.

“Our troops relentlessly conducted pursuit operations to deny terrorists from leaving the Peninsula, we are preventing them from transporting the victim to Basilan or Sulu,” said Lt. Col. Leon Onggao Jr., commander of the 42nd Infantry Battalion, based in Barangay Dona Cecilia, Sirawai.

Triplitt was brought to the Army camp in Sirawai for medical examination and de-briefing.

Brig. Gen. Leonel Nicolas, commander of 102nd Infantry Brigade, thanked the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) that maintain a presence in this province for providing assistance to the pursuing troops.

Nicolas said that Army troops and other units will continue to hunt the fleeing Abu Sayyaf bandits that broke into smaller groups to avoid detection.

Sirawai is part of this province's Triple “SB” area (Siocon, Sibuco, Sirawai, and Baliguian towns) where the MILF and MNLF maintain camps. The area has been known to be the lair of lawless groups that have been operating in the Zamboanga Peninsula. (PNA)

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Cotabato Light skeds another power interruption in Cotabato City

COTABATO CITY - The Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) has issued a notice of electric service power interruption on October 3, 2020 (...

Army rescues kidnapped Fil-Am in Zambo Norte

DIPOLOG CITY – Government troops rescued on Wednesday the kidnapped 64-year-old Filipino-American after a gun battle with armed men believed to...

Cotabato Light announces power interruption for Oct. 3

COTABATO CITY - To facilitate primary line relocation and re-structure in the area, the Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) has...

MinDA assists groups, coops to avail of loans, financing

'Project Diskarte Lang!' KIDAPAWAN CITY - The Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA), even with a minuscule budget of P176-M, has initiated...

NDBC COVID WATCH: 28 patients recover, 30 new cases

COTABATO CITY - May 30 panibagong kaso ng Covid-19 ang naitala sa Region 12 hanggang kagabi. Dahil dito, abot na sa 1,404 na ang total confirmed...