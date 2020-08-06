Army trooper slain in Digos City anti-drug ops

KIDAPAWAN CITY — A former intelligence officer of the 39th Infantry Battalion of the Philippine Army was killed in a police anti-drug operation in Digos City on Wednesday evening.

Lt. Colonel Geoffrey Carandang, the Battalion Commander of 39th IB, confirmed that the slain soldier, identified as Sergeant Reginald Labajo, was a member of the 39th IB Bravo Company based in Sta. Cruz, Davao del Sur.

Labajo died due to bullet wounds after he allegedly traded bullets with the members of the PNP Special Action Force in Davao del Sur.

“He was our former intelligence officer, but I transferred him to the Bravo Company. However, we cannot all the time monitor his other activities,” Lt. Col. Carandang told dxND Radyo Bida here.

Confiscated from the suspect were his firearm and suspected shabu with estimated street value of more than half a million pesos.

Police operatives in Davao del Sur have been conducting surveillance after receiving reports that Labajo was involved in illegal drug trade prior to last night's operation.

Carandang said he was sad a member of his unit was engaged in illegal drug activities.

He said random drug testing is regularly being conducted to all 39th IB troopers to ensure his men are drug free.(Williamor A. Magbanua)