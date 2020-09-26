Army troopers discover anti-personnel mine factory in Maguindanao

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao - Army troopers of Joint Task Force Central (JTFC) discovered an Anti-Personnel Mine (APM) factory as the government intensified its on-going combat clearing operation against the local terrorist groups (LTG) in Ampatuan town of Maguindanao at 12:00 noon on September 25, 2020.

Troops belonging to the 1st Mechanized Infantry Battalion found an APM factory containing various unexploded ordnance (UXO), war materials and documents in Sitio Talpok, Barangay Salman while pursuing the LTGs.

Among those recovered were one round 105mm UXO, one round 60mm UXO, twelve 57RR shells, seventeen 57RR empty shells, 100 grams black powder, APM-making components, and a notebook containing lecture on APM-making procedure.

“The Joint Task Force Central is in massive hunt for the terror groups particularly the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) in Maguindanao and in the nearby provinces to prevent them from conducting atrocities and bombing attacks,” JTFC Commander Maj. Gen. Juvymax R. Uy said.

Maj. Gen. Uy also said that the discoveries of APM and its components helped in fight against terrorism to maintain peace and order in South and Central Mindanao. Rhoderick Beñez