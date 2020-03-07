Army vs. Daesh-inspired group in Maguindanao: 2 soldiers slain, 6 hurt

COTABATO CITY — The battle continues and another two fallen soldiers were killed while six were wounded after an intense gun battlefollowed by an IED explosion.

Major Arvin Encinas, spokesperson of Western Mindanao Command, said the incident took place in Barangay Salman, Ampatuan, Maguindanao.

The first salvo of gunfight took around 8:50 am when platoon of soldiers from 57th Infantry Battalion while conducting clearing operation encountered the group of ISIS inspired group of the BangsamoroIslamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF).

Two young soldiers from the said battalion was killed.

They are identified as Private First Class Willy Tingson and Private First Class Dexter Jau Hierro.

But while responding troops who facilitated the extrication of the casualties, a loud explosion from an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) went off, wounding six soldiers.

A focused military operation is conducted by government troops early this week against the Daesh inspired groups that resulted to the death of threeof their members and discovery of their IED materials.

Firefight continues as of this posting. (Ferdinandh Cabrera)