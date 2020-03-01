Arrest warrant for alleged mastermind of broadcaster's ambush out

KIDAPAWAN CITY --- A court has finally issued a warrant for the arrest of the alleged main plotter of the fatal ambush here last year of a radio commentator hostile to the controversial KAPA investment scheme.

Dante Encarnacion Tabusares, alias Bong Encarnacion, is now subject of a joint police-military manhunt.

The warrant for his arrest was issued by Judge Henelinda Molina-Diaz of the Regional Trial Court 12th Judicial Region Branch here last January 15, but copies were released to the police and media only on Saturday.

Tabusares allegedly masterminded the July 10, 2019 ambush here of Brigada FM commentator Eduardo Dizon, who was critical of the KAPA Community Ministry International in his commentaries.

He was one of three suspects earlier charged in the murder of Dizon, but appealed for a review, via a counsel, of the case filed against him, causing the suspension of the issuance of a warrant for arrest.

The court then ordered the arrest only of his two alleged cohorts, Junell Jane Andagkit Poten and Sotelo Jacolbe, Jr.

It was officials of the Presidential Task Force on Media Security that led the relatives of Dizon in filing criminal cases against Tabusares, Poten and Jacolbe after PTFoMS agents led by Executive Director Joel Egco and probers from Police Regional Office-12 investigated on the incident.

Tabusares, then a blocktimer endorser of KAPA and coordinator for its money market operation in Kidapawan City, threatened to have Dizon killed in his radio program weeks before the incident.

Relatives and members of the media community in central Mindanao are convinced Dizon may have been killed for his commentaries on the KAPA scheme that President Rodrigo Duterte ordered shut down in June 2019.

The Securities and Exchange Commission and the National Bureau of Investigation have filed complaints against KAPA's officials over the investment scheme.

The NBI pointed out that an ordinary business would not be able to pay investors a monthly 30-percent return on investment and survive.

Witnesses have tagged Tabusares as the main planner of the ambush that resulted in the death of Dizon, allegedly hatched in a meeting several days before the victim was killed by gunmen while on his way home from his nighttime radio program.

Sources from PRO-12 said Sunday personnel of the Kidapawan City police and the North Cotabato provincial police office are now trying to locate Tabusares to serve him the warrant for his arrest.