Assassinated Isabela City mayor remembered for good works
COTABATO CITY --- For the first time ever, the Isabela City local government unit observed Tuesday the “Dia de Mayor Luis R. Biel” to honor his good works and his dedication to public service.
Biel led the transition to the cityhood of Isabela from its being a component-municipality of Basilan province in 2001, via an act of Congress.
He was gunned down March 3, 2006 while about to leave his office for home in what residents in Isabela City then construed as a politically-motivated crime.
The city council of Isabela, under presiding officer Vice Mayor Kifli Salliman, a first-termer mayor, passed on October 10, 2019 the Ordinance 19-544 that declared every third day of March the Dia de Mayor Luis R. Biel in recognition of his feats and accomplishments as a political leader.
Mayor Sitti Djalia Turabin-Hataman and Salliman led Tuesday the symbolic wreath-offering rite at the tomb of Biel in a family mausoleum in Isabela City.
