Authorities still probing Central Mindanao bombings

Authorities still probing on Central Mindanao bombings

COTABATO CITY --- The police and military are still facing a blank wall on the bombings in central Mindanao on Sunday night that hurt 21 people, six of them members of an elite Army reconnaissance unit.

Witnesses, among them drivers of public utility vehicles, said the wounded servicemen of the 62nd Reconnaissance Company of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division were the target of the motorcycle-riding bomber who hurled at them a grenade while guarding a spot near the Immaculate Conception Cathedral in downtown Cotabato City.

Six soldiers and 10 others were hurt in the grenade attack.

Police probers and Army intelligence agents are still clueless on the exact identity of the bomber.

Local officials in Libungan, North Cotabato are certain the bomb attack in the municipality several minutes later was related to the bombing in Cotabato City.

Five Libungan residents were hurt in the explosion of an improvised explosive device detonated near a bridge using a blasting contraption operated from a distance using a mobile phone.

Another explosion also rocked at about the same time the town proper of the upland Upi town in the first district of Maguindanao that slightly injured two residents and damaged a white Toyota Fortuner parked near the site where the IED went off.

Major Gen. Diosdado Carreon of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division and Brig. Gen. Marni Marcos, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region separately said Monday that they have enlisted the help of local officials in investigating on the bombings.

There is a mounting public suspicion that the outlawed Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters, also known as the Dawlah Islamiya, could be responsible for the bomb attacks.

The group has been trying to embarrass the Moro Islamic Liberation Front whose chairman, Hadji Ahod Ebrahim, is now chief minister of the Bangsamoro region.

The Dawlah Islamiya, operating in the fashion of the Islamic State of Irag and Syria, is rabidly against the peace process between the government and the MILF.

Soldiers and policemen have markedly been visible along strategic stretches of highways crisscrossing Maguindanao since Monday morning as part of a joint police-Army effort to prevent a repeat of the bombings on Sunday night.