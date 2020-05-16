"Balik Probinsya" a proof of flawed gov't policies

Shift in development mindset!

There is this story of a probinsyano who came to Metro Manila for the first time to escape poverty in the countryside and who was so amazed to see skyways which to him were huge bridges spanning several points without rivers.

"Ala, bakit ganire? Ang daming malalaking tulay, ala namang mga ilog samantalang sa amin ang daming ilog, ala namang mga tulay," said the poor probinsyano who was seeking good fortune in the big city.

(Wow, why is this? There are so many huge. bridges yet there are no rivers while in our province there are so many rivers without bridges.)

Actually, the probinsyano provided the answer to his very own question.

When government failed to build bridges and develop the rural areas, it caused a massive diaspora of probinsyanos who looked for jobs and opportunities in the urban centers causing over-population, monstrous traffic and petty crimes.

And how did our development planners in the past react to these problems?

They instituted palliatives like the construction of skyways to solve the traffic and the construction of low-cost housing or high-rise housing as proposed by a former Chancellor of the country's prime educational institution.

Sorry for this language pero itong mga solusyon na ito, lalong-lalo na yong mungkahi ng pinagpipitagan nating akademista ay para lang tinabunan mo ng dahon ng saging ang epot ng kalabaw para hwag langawin.

The "Balik Probinsya" program pushed by the Duterte Administration through the initiative of Senator Christopher Lawrence Go is not just a recycled program "throwing poor families back to the countryside" as described of a former UP Chancellor.

This program which now employs the Whole-of-Nation-Approach with 22 departments and agencies involved is not just a reaction to the problems seen in the containment of a pandemic like the COVID 19 in over-populated areas but an admission by government of flawed policies in the equitable sharing of government resources.

The "Balik Probinsya" program is a stark proof that government planners and economic managers in the past were so wrong in concentrating development in the urban centers while neglecting the needs of the poor in the countryside.

This has resulted in massive migration to the big cities, or even overseas, and stunted the development of the countryside causing very low productivity and widespread poverty.

This is the very reason why right after Sen. Go announced the "Balik Probinsya" Program, I and the Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA), the agency which I head, immediately jumped in and started working.

This program is the start of the shift of development efforts to the countryside where it is most needed and where poverty level is high.

To ensure the success of "Balik Probinsya," government has to focus more resources like funds for farm to market roads, irrigation, storage and processing facilities and ensure market access.

More economic opportunities must be created in the rural areas with the appropriate government incentives.

In order to implement that, government economic planners and budget managers will have to increase Mindanao's share of the national budget pie from the current 12% (16% according to the national government) to a more equitable share.

I and MinDA (formerly Mindanao Economic Development Council ) have long fought for this from the time I was Governor of Cotabato and President of Mindanao Governors and Mayors League up until I became Secretary of Agriculture and now MinDA Chairman.

This was the reason why I and many others supported a probinsyano President (Rody Duterte garnered over 80% of the votes in North Cotabato in 2016) and probinsyano senators (Go was No. 1 in North Cotabato in 2019) because we really hoped that this shift would happen.

Soon, there may be no need for the women from Mindanao to work in the Middle East and there will be no need for us to depend on foreign sources for our food supply.

This Dr. Michael Tan is the deeper essence of the "Balik Probinsya, Bagong Pag-asa" Program of the Duterte Administration.