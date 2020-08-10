Bamboo made face shields selling like "hotcakes" in Kidapawan

KIDAPAWAN CITY — Face shields made of bamboo materials are selling like hotcakes here and in nearby areas as the day that the mandatory use of face shields to be implemented by Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) draws near.

Starting August 15, the use of face shields for all riding in public transport is mandatory.

A group of Cotabato farmers engaged in bamboo planting led by a young agricultural engineer is now making bamboo face shields that gained attention in the market all over the country.

Engineer Junroe Barrios from the town of Mlang, North Cotabato has designed the bamboo based where the plastic cover is attached to form a face shield.

The bamboo face shields are handmade by members of the Central Mindanao Green Workers Association and sold for P80 per piece.

Members of the association have divided the phases of the work, from the stripping of the bamboo slats, to the curing, attaching of plastic shields, disinfecting up to packaging.

Nonoy Jaime, the association head said members are working home and need support to establish a formal and orderly manufacturing area with working tables, stripping as well as sanitary equipment.

Jaime said they can produce at least 150 homemade face shields per day however orders from the buyers reach up to 5000 pieces a day.

“We have orders as far as Metro Manila and even foundations outside the country. But because of the Covid 19, it hampered our delivery for now,” Jaime said.

Jaime said each worker should need at least 20 minutes to produce a single homemade face shield. Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) chair Emmanuel F. Pinol appealed to Mindanaoans to support this group of farmers so they could survive through the economic crisis while providing readily available and locally made face shields.

Sec. Pinol also reacted to those saying that the price of the farmer-made bamboo face shield could not compete with cheaper plastic face shields from China.

Sec Pinol replied “No, we are not competing with China. We are providing jobs for our poor families and income to farmers.”

The MinDA chair also calls on every Local Government Unit (LGU’s) in Mindanao to patronize the product to help the bamboo farmers and the home-made face shields known all over Mindanao and in other part of the country as well. (Williamor A. Magbanua)