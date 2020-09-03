Bangsamoro health minister, wife infected with COVID-19

COTABATO CITY - The health chief in the Bangsamoro Region today announced he and his wife were tested positive of Covid-19.

Dr. Saffrullah Dipatuan, health minister of the Bangsamoro Region in Muslim Mindanao (MOH-BARMM) announced in his FB page that from day one he had complied with the basic precautionary measures but still he was infected.

“Out of good conscience, I wish to inform you that my wife and I tested positive for COVID-19. Despite the precautionary measures we practice during this pandemic, this makes one realize just how vicious this virus is. It spares no one,” Dipatuan in his press statement.

“Thus, in this situation, I cannot emphasize enough how it is of utmost importance that all should strictly adhere to our health protocols and advisories,” he added.

Dipatuan also ask for prayers, “This goes out greatly as well to our Bangsamoro Health Warriors as all of us in this field of health services delivery are at high risk of contracting this infection. Please stay safe out there and remain vigilant.”

Meanwhile he said he is currently in APMC’s isolation area for further observation, and treatment if needed.

His wife is he said is experiencing mild to moderate symptoms, and is also in isolation and undergoing treatment.

The health minister also requested all those he had close contact with for the past two weeks to isolate themselves for 14 days quarantine and observe for symptoms within the period. FC