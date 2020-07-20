Bangsamoro holds public order and safety conference

The Committee on Public Order and Safety of the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) is holding a two-day Bangsamoro Public Order and Safety Conference from July 20 to 21, 2020 in Cotabato City.

First of its kind, the regional conference is aimed at briefing the Committee of the current regional security situation from major defense and security partners.

"We are trying to establish proper coordination and collaboration with all the security sectors in region," Hussein Muñoz, chairman of the Committee on Public Order and Safety, and minister of the Ministry of Public Order and Safety (MPOS), said.

Meanwhile, Undersecretary Cesar Yano of the Department of National Defense said the conference is the testament of the regional government's commitment to peace.

The conference is being attended by the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), Philippine National Police (PNP), Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), Bureau of Jail Managemnent and Penology (BJMP), and Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP). (Bureau of Public Information)