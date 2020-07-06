Bangsamoro looking to have representation in the Anti-Terrorism Council

COTABATO CITY – In a statement released on July 4, Saturday, Bangsamoro Chief Minister Ahod “Al Haj Murad” Ebrahim said that the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) respects President Rodrigo Roa Duterte’s decision to sign the Anti Terrorism Act of 2020.

He also said that BARMM will engage the National Government to address terrorism and recommended to have Bangsamoro representation in the Anti-Terrorism Council. “The BARMM is open to engage the National Government on preparedness against this vicious phenomenon, as we collectively explore new potential approaches to holistically protect our people from the menace of terrorism. This engagement can start with the Bangsamoro having representation in the Anti-Terrorism Council”, he said.

It can be recalled that the bill was met with several questions from lawyers and human rights groups. The Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) also approved BTA Resolution No. 77, appealing to President Duterte to veto the Anti-Terrorism Act in order for Congress to review and address some controversial provisions of the proposed law. The President however, signed the bill on Friday, July 3.

Since it has been signed into law, Chief Minister Ebrahim said “we trust that the President will ensure that the concerns and apprehensions of the Bangsamoro people on some provisions of the law will not happen.” (Bureau of Public Information)