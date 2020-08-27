Bangsamoro police camp shut due to COVID-19

COTABATO CITY --- The Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region has shut all gates to Camp SK Pendatun after 34 of its personnel tested positive to COVID-19.

The regional headquarters of PRO-BAR is inside Camp SK Pendatun, located in Parang town in the second district of Maguindanao.

Lawyer Naguib Sinarimbo, local government minister of the Bangsamoro region, said Thursday they are monitoring closely the condition of the 34 members of PRO-BAR now under quarantine.

Sinarimbo supervises the Rapid Emergency Action on Disaster Incidence, or READI contingent of the Bangsamoro region helping provide humanitarian interventions for the infected police officers.

The READI and the Bangsamoro health ministry facilitated more than a week ago the testing of the 34 policemen who turned positive to COVID-19.

The 34 policemen got infected after a tailor and co-workers already sick of COVID-19 took measurements for their new sets of uniforms.

In a statement Thursday, the PRO-BAR said all 34 of them are now isolated in one facility inside Camp SK Pendatun.