Bangsamoro regional police camp under quarantine too
COTABATO CITY --- The Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region has been imposing since last month stringent coronavirus quarantine measures in Camp SK Pendatun in Parang, Maguindanao.
Camp SK Pendatun is the command center of PRO-BAR covering the provinces of Maguindanao, Lanao del Sur, Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi, and the cities of Lamitan and Basilan in the Bangsamoro region.
The PRO-BAR Health Service is overseeing the COVID-19 containment efforts in Camp SK Pendatun.
The unit has also been monitoring closely the health condition of PRO-BAR personnel involved in quarantine enforcement operations in strategic stretches of highways crisscrossing the region.
In a statement Sunday, the PRO-BAR said members of the regional police actively engaged in quarantine checkpoint operations since last March are in good health.
