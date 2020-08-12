Bangsamoro Youth Commission to commemorate International Youth Day

COTABATO CITY – The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao’s Bangsamoro Youth Commission (BYC-BARMM) will lead this year’s regional commemoration of the International Youth Day (IYD) on Wednesday, August 12.

The regional celebration will be marked with different activities that include the launching of the creation of BYC and the Bangsamoro Youth Transition Priority Agenda (BYTPA) 2020-2022, State of the Bangsamoro Youth Address, and awarding of short film fest and photography contest winners.

International Youth Day is an international day dedicated by the United Nations to raise awareness on the cultural and legal issues surrounding the youth. This year’s celebration bears the theme “Youth Engagement for Global Action.”

BARMM Chief Minister Ahod Balawag Ebrahim signed on April 14, 2020 the Bangsamoro Autonomy Act No. 10 that officially created and established the BYC in the Bangsamoro Government. The BYC-BARMM is under the Office of the Chief Minister that deals and coordinates with youth issues, concerns, programs, activities and projects.

Meanwhile, BYTPA 2020-2022 is the Bangsamoro Government’s youth development agenda “that addresses the peculiar social context, considerations and conditions as well as the pertinent needs and challenges confronting the Bangsamoro Youth.”

Marjanie Macasalong, chairperson of the BYC and Bangsamoro Transition Authority Member of Parliament, said BYTPA focuses on five agenda centers including Health, Governance, Peacebuilding and Security, Education, and Active Citizenship.

The awarding of winners of the Bangsamoro Short Film Peacetival and Photography Contest will also form part of the regional celebration.

“The short film peacetival and photography contest will mainstream BARMM community-based stories of peace, conflicts, survival, and hopes,” Nass Dunding, chair of programs and operations of BYC-BARMM, said.

On the same day, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), together with Y-PEER Pilipinas will launch an online dialogue of the youth and selected officials of our government to discuss the problems and solutions of young people on health, education, livelihood, human rights, and peace issues. (Bureau of Public Information)