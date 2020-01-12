BARMM’s education ministry holds free LET review

COTABATO CITY -- The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) has sponsored a free tutorial to help volunteer teachers serving the regional government to pass the Licensure Examination for Teachers (LET).

Minister Mohagher Iqbal of the Ministry of Basic and Higher Technical Education and lawyer Lanang Ali Jr., BARMM member of parliament, led the opening program for the LET review at the Shariff Kabunsuan Cultural Center here Friday.

The first batch of beneficiaries of the month-long free review, which will be conducted by the Good Shepherd Review Center, are some 600 volunteer teachers assigned in Maguindanao and this city.

The volunteer teachers only receive a monthly allowance from BARMM.

Iqbal said similar review sessions would be conducted in the towns of Daut Odin Sinsuat and Parang, Maguindanao; Pikit, North Cotabato; and Tacurong City, Sultan Kudarat.

Iqbal said the program primarily aims to help volunteer and provisional teachers acquire their license, as required by the Civil Service Commission.