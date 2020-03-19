BARMM addresses employees affected amid Cotabato City lockdown

COTABATO CITY — The Bangsamoro Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) on COVID-19 met with Joint Task Force Kutawato to address the lockdown situation in the city that is affecting the employees of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region.

Cotabato City houses the Bangsamoro Government Center where ministries and offices of the BARMM are located. Some of the BARMM employees are residing outside the city.

During a press conference Wednesday, March 18, held in Cotabato City, Cabinet Secretary and BARMM-IATF spokesperson Mohammad Asnin Pendatun said they met with Col. Galileo Goyena Jr., handling officer of Joint Task Force Kutawato, and underscored possible arrangements in light of the lockdown and community quarantine in the city.

The BARMM-IATF directed each ministry and office of the region to submit a list of employees who are not residents of Cotabato City, but are needed in the workforce.

“We are going to provide a list of names to the security sector para magkaroon ng mechanism in which they will be allowed to enter in the city,” Pendatun said.

The same situation will be suggested for employees who live in Cotabato City but work outside.

Furthermore, BARMM employees will follow the flexible working arrangement designed by their respective ministries and offices.

“We gave a directive to the offices to adopt a flexible working schedule in line with the proclamation of the President (PR No. 922) and the BARMM comprehensive advisory on COVID-19,” Pendatun said.

Each ministry and office of the BARMM will create their working arrangement, which may range from a 4-day work week, skeletal system, or even work from home, depending on the need of their employees and tasks.

According to Pendatun, “hindi ginawang absolute or uniform to different region precisely because of different context ng mga offices.”

“In any case, the delivery of services will continue in the region. We ask the different ministries and offices to adopt a work schedule in light of the COVID-19 while ensuring the continuity of the services,” he added.

Moreover, the BARMM-IATF distributed thermal scanners for each ministry and office in the region to check the temperature of employees and visitors.

They also gave a directive to the ministries and offices of the region to conduct and perform sanitation in their offices in accordance to the guidelines issued by the Bangsamoro Government. (Bureau of Public Information)