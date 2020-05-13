BARMM among regions to lift CQ by May 16, says National IATF

COTABATO CITY — The Bangsamoro region—Maguindanao, Lanao del Sur, Basilan, Sulu, Tawi-Tawi, Cotabato City and 63 barangays in North Cotabato—shall no longer be under Community Quarantine (CQ) beginning May 16, 2020, following the issuance of National Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) on Covid-19 Resolution No. 35 on Tuesday, May 11, 2020.

BARMM’s Cabinet Secretary and Bangsamoro Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) on Covid-19 spokesperson Mohd Asnin Pendatun announced Tuesday, May 12, that this consideration of National IATF was based on the classification of some regions, including BARMM, as low-risk level of Coronavirus Disease (Covid-19) transmission.

Pendatun said "there have been no new recorded cases of Covid-19 in the region since May 1, 2020, but we are still closely monitoring this development (...) the last case recorded was from Sulu."

However, despite recent development in the region’s fight against the Covid-19, the Bangsamoro Government reminds its constituents to never be complacent and follow Minimum Health Standards provided by the Department of Health (DOH).

"Even if we are no longer under Enhanced Community Quarantine o General Community Quarantine in the coming days, it would be better if we follow the Minimum Health Standards based on the directives of IATF, particularly, the Department of Health," Pendatun said.

The Minimum Health Standards include: 1. increased physical and mental resilience through vitamin intake and exercise; 2. reducing transmission through continuous wearing of PPE, handwashing, cough etiquettes, disinfecting environment; 3. reducing contact, physical distancing; and 4. reducing duration of infection.

As of May 11, 2020, 6:00 PM, based on the data presented by the Ministry of Health (MOH) and Ministry of Interior and Local Government (MILG), BARMM has tallied a total of seven (7) probable cases, 284 suspected cases, and 11 Covid-confirmed cases.

Out of the 11 confirmed cases, seven (7) have already recovered, four (4) died, one (1) under strict home quarantine, and zero admission in hospitals.

Meanwhile, Regional Darul Ifta' (RDI) of Bangsamoro has yet to lift its temporary suspension of the congregational prayers, including ‘taraweeh’ and Friday prayers, in mosques due to the Covid-19 onslaught.

"The temporary suspension of congregational prayers and other forms of religious gatherings in BARMM has not been lifted. We will wait for the further guidelines from the Regional Darul Ifta," Pendatun said.

The Bangsamoro Inter-Agency Task Force will hold a meeting on May 13, to further discuss and clarify the new guidelines pertaining to the lifting of Community Quarantine in the region. (Bureau of Public Information)