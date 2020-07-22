BARMM anti-polio campaign gains headway

COTABATO CITY --- The initial turnout of the polio vaccination drive in the Bangsamoro region amid the COVID-19 pandemic was markedly fine, officials said Wednesday.

Health workers out to administer anti-polio drops in the 116 Bangsamoro municipalities are observing anti-COVID-19 protocols.

Those in areas with COVID-19 cases wear biohazard protection gears to keep them and the children they give vaccines safe from coronavirus, according to regional health officials.

Physician Safrullah Dipatuan, health minister of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, said Wednesday they have a continuing information campaign meant to educate the public that there is nothing wrong having children vaccinated for polio while there is COVID-19 pandemic.

The Bangsamoro government launched last Monday the regional “Sabayang Patak Kontra Polio” via a symbolic rite at the BARMM capitol in Cotabato City.

Among the dignitaries present in the event was Andrew Morris, top official in Mindanao of the United Nations Children’s Fund.

Morris, in a message, said UNICEF supports the anti-polio campaign of the Bangsamoro government.

“All children have to be reached with polio drops again. We have no choice. If we don’t reach all children, there will be more and more polio campaigns in the future,” Morris said.

Monday’s program was attended by representatives of Bangsamoro Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim, officials of the Rotary Club of Cotabato and local staff members of the World Health Organization and the Global Polio Eradication Initiative.

Lawyer Naguib Sinarimbo, local government minister of BARMM, said Wednesday local government units in the region have been directed to help carry out the regional polio vaccination campaign.

Sinarimbo, spokesperson of the BARMM government, said they want all children in the Bangsamoro provinces vaccinated this time.

The region covers the scattered provinces of Maguindanao, Lanao del Sur, Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi.