BARMM anti-polio campaign gains headway
COTABATO CITY --- The initial turnout of the polio vaccination drive in the Bangsamoro region amid the COVID-19 pandemic was markedly fine, officials said Wednesday.
Health workers out to administer anti-polio drops in the 116 Bangsamoro municipalities are observing anti-COVID-19 protocols.
Those in areas with COVID-19 cases wear biohazard protection gears to keep them and the children they give vaccines safe from coronavirus, according to regional health officials.
Physician Safrullah Dipatuan, health minister of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, said Wednesday they have a continuing information campaign meant to educate the public that there is nothing wrong having children vaccinated for polio while there is COVID-19 pandemic.
The Bangsamoro government launched last Monday the regional “Sabayang Patak Kontra Polio” via a symbolic rite at the BARMM capitol in Cotabato City.
Among the dignitaries present in the event was Andrew Morris, top official in Mindanao of the United Nations Children’s Fund.
Morris, in a message, said UNICEF supports the anti-polio campaign of the Bangsamoro government.
“All children have to be reached with polio drops again. We have no choice. If we don’t reach all children, there will be more and more polio campaigns in the future,” Morris said.
Monday’s program was attended by representatives of Bangsamoro Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim, officials of the Rotary Club of Cotabato and local staff members of the World Health Organization and the Global Polio Eradication Initiative.
Lawyer Naguib Sinarimbo, local government minister of BARMM, said Wednesday local government units in the region have been directed to help carry out the regional polio vaccination campaign.
Sinarimbo, spokesperson of the BARMM government, said they want all children in the Bangsamoro provinces vaccinated this time.
The region covers the scattered provinces of Maguindanao, Lanao del Sur, Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi.
BARMM anti-polio campaign gains headway
COTABATO CITY --- The initial turnout of the polio vaccination drive in the Bangsamoro region amid the COVID-19 pandemic was markedly fine,...
TESDA trains soldiers, ex-reds on crop production
MALUNGON, Sarangani - A “new revolution” has started inside the Army’s 1002nd Infantry “Bagwis” Brigade headquarters here as the military has...
Priest from Mlang, North Cotabato named NASSA executive secretary
MANILA - The Catholic Church’s social action arm has appointed Fr. Antonio Labiao Jr., of the Diocese of Novaliches as its new executive secretary...
Fr. Chito Suganob, Marawi siege survivor, dies
COTABATO CITY – Three years after miraculously surviving the Marawi siege, Catholic priest Teresito “Chito” Suganob died of cardiac arrest today...
6 new COVID cases recorded in Region 12
COTABATO CITY - Six more persons who tested positive to Covid-19 in Region 12 was recorded as of Tuesday evening, raising the total number of...