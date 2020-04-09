BARMM brings relief goods to people of farthest Tawi-Tawi island

COTABATO CITY - Moro frontline workers traveled 24 hours on naval boat to bring food to residents of faraway Mapun, an island municipality off Sulu Sea.

Mapun, which is closer to Sabah, Malaysia than it is to Bongao, capital of Tawi-Tawi (its mother province) is rarely reached by relief operations — the town being not prone to natural disasters and conflict.

On Wednesday, officials said volunteers working for the Ministry of Social Services and Development of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (MSSD-BARMM) prioritized as aid recipients the senior citizens as well as persons under monitoring (PUM) and persons under investigation (PUI) among Mapun residents.

Minister Raissa Jajurie of MSSD-BARMM said her team had attended first to 186 PUMs, four PUIs and senior citizens among the island’s 26,597 residents.

Jajurie said the MSSD Tawi-Tawi provincial office has assigned volunteer workers to travel 12 hours on a naval boat from Bongao to Mapun for the relief operation, and to primarily serve identified PUM and PUIs in the island.

The UN World Food Program and the then ARMM (Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao) in 2010 designated a Humanitarian Warehouse for food storage in Polloc Freeport in Maguindanao to augment quantity of food supplies during emergency situation.

Formerly known as Cagayan de Sulu and later, Cagayan de Tawi-Tawi, Mapun, along with Sibutu Island, remained a vassal of Spain until 1901, as it was said to have been “overlooked in the 1898 Treaty of Paris, due to administrative error.”

With all flight schedules cancelled, Bongao is travelled 12 hours by sea from Zamboanga City—and Mapun is 12 more hours from Bongao, capital town of Tawi-Tawi.

Mapun is about 288 nautical miles northeast of the tip of Zamboanga Peninsula, and its poverty incidence is one of the country’s lowest at 27.63 percent.

Meanwhile, MSSD workers also delivered food supplies house-to-house in seven barangays of Carmen, North Cotabato conducted on April 6, 2020.

Jajurie said the MSSD regional office led relief goods distribution to 378 senior citizens in Barangays Kitulaan, Manarapan, Pebpoloan, Naaapian, Langogan, Kibayao and Tupig of the said municipality. Each senior citizen received a 25-kilo sack of rice. Nash B. Maulana