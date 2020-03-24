BARMM to buy local for relief goods, military plane brings PPE, medical supplies

COTABATO CITY - In order to make the communities productive as the brunt of Covid-19 pandemic severely hit the local economy and the people’s daily grind, the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) will embark on buying local agricultural products.

Asnin Pendatun, spokesperson of the BARMM’s Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF), said the goods will be bought inside the regional areas as they are all under community quarantine.

“Funds were downloaded to all the Bangsamoro provinces to buy rice and commodities for the crisis response while it brings hope to the local economy,” Pendatun said.

An initial fund amounting to some P7.3 million was released through the Ministry of Social Services and Development (MSSD-BARMM).

On Tuesday, a C-130 military plane is expected to land in Awang airport in Maguindanao to deliver supplies of Personal Protection Equipment (PPEs) and medical supplies, including other commodities.

“Please bear with us as we navigate through a web of LGU guidelines and logistics issues triggered by community quarantines. We will be with you soonest. We all must work together if we are to succeed in fighting this pandemic,” according to BARMM Interior and Local Government Minister Naguib Sinarimbo.

Relief operations will start also to cater in Cotabato City and the adjoining areas of Maguindanao including the new 63 villages in North Cotabato that voted for inclusion to the Bangsamoro region during the 2019 plebiscite.

At present, the Regional Government has started the repacking.

Sinarimbo added that guidelines in entering the City has been put in place by the security sector.

The assistance comprises food packs containing 25 kilos of rice, 10 pieces of noodles, seven pieces of canned corned beef, seven canned tuna, two cans of sardines and instant coffee packs. (END)