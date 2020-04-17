BARMM condemns "unreasonable" acts of Cotabato City gov't against its frontliners

COTABATO CITY - The Bangsamoro Government strongly condemns the unreasonable acts recently committed by the officials of the City Government of Cotabato and some elements of the Cotabato City Police Office against their employees according to the statement released from the official facebook account of Bangsamoro government.

They cited the apprehensions made on April 13, 2020, wherein threats and insults hurled against BARMM employees, especially in roadblocks and checkpoints of their personnel while on board vehicles bearing the IATF stickers issued by the Bangsamoro Inter-Agency Task Force on COVID-19.

“We take such acts as unreasonable, even bordering on the illegal. In the guise of an enhanced community quarantine, there is an insidious move to restrict the movement of the workers of the Bangsamoro Government, especially those in the frontline offering health assistance, welfare aid and relief supplies”, the statement said.

BARMM stressed that national guidelines, even the ones issued by the City Government of Cotabato, allow for the unhampered movement of government personnel.

They cited the March 16, 2020 Memorandum of the Office of the President thru Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea clearly states that “work from home arrangement shall be implemented in the Executive Branch, except the PNP, AFP, PCG, and health and emergency frontline services, border control and other critical services, which shall ensure a skeletal work force.” Those arrested on April 13 were part of the designated skeleton force and personnel of the Emergency Operations Center of the Bangsamoro IATF.

They emphasize that the BARMM, whose regional seat of government is inside Cotabato City, strictly adheres to guidelines and issuances of the National Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases.

Based on the updated list of Authorized Persons Outside Residence (APOR) released by the Joint Task Force CV Shield on April 11, 2020, those involved in basic services, including medical services, emergency responders, such as, members of the Bangsamoro Inter-Agency Task Force on COVID-19, Emergency Operation Centers personnel (Bangsamoro READi, in the case of BARMM), social services personnel (Ministry of Social Services and Development, in the case of BARMM); company officers and security guards; delivery personnel of cargoes; government skeletal force of the Executive Branch (various ministries, in the case of BARMM); other government officials and their support staff, among others, are considered as APOR. Inter-Agency Task Force ID will be honored but basic ID is enough.

BARMM urges the City Government of Cotabato and the Cotabato City Police Office to honor, acknowledge and give due respect to officially-issued IDs of all APOR that work for BARMM.

And if these objectionable acts be committed again, they will take all and every legal action against any erring individual, be they officials or not, the statement said.

For Mayor Cynthia Guiani-Sayadi who several times led the apprehension of quarantine pass violators due to the uncontrolled increase of vehicles roaming around the city recently despite the lock down period, said “The issuance of ID’s and stickers are abused, we have videos and records to prove”.

Sayadi pointed that a quarantine pass cannot be used as working pass because quarantine pass are only used to buy essential needs and medicines, in short for marketing purposes.

“Why we intend to require WORK PASS to both public and private sector? It was because we found out that employees who are not even front liners are using GOVT ID or Certificate of Employment just to bend the rules on ECQ. Who are these front liners? Who are these skeletal staff? Is a staff of a library considered a front liner?, Sayadi pointed out.

The lady mayor said some of those apprehended has children aboard the cars and senior citizens which vehicles has stickers issued of the inter-agency task force.

“They should review their guidelines, huwag sila magalit if I am implementing our guidelines because even DILG recognizes the rights of LGU’s to formulate their own guidelines provided it is not contrary to the national rules, I am just putting everything in order,” Sayadi added.

Sayadi is referring to the same advisory of DILG issued on April 11.

The city government imposed to residents working in the city, private and government entities to comply getting a working pass.

But BARMM spokesperson AttY. Naguib Sinarimbo said no need the working pass be secured from the Cotabato city hall to go to work as Frontliners in BARMM according to DILG Advisory dated April 11, 2020.

“Ang kailangan lang ipakita ay proof of Identification or Certification na inisyu ng inyong Opisina. Hindi ng City Hall. Kasama dito sa Frontliners ang Skeletal Force ng Bangsamoro Government na kinakailangan para magpatuloy ang daloy ng serbisyo ng ating gobyerno”, he said.

“Kapag may nagabuso ng kapangyarihan na pilitin kayong pigilan sa pagpasok sa opisina. Isumbong para makasuhan”, Sinarimbo stressed.

Meanwhile, some of Cotabato residents and political leaders are deeply concerned and worried to the misunderstanding of the Cotabato City government and BARMM government whose center of offices are both in Cotabato City.

Suharto Ambolodto, a resident of Cotabato City and BARMM Minister has also expressed his worry since the conflict between the two government agencies has caught in-between the situation of citizens suffering the brunt of crisis.

He wishes the two will sides will seat and talk their differences for the common good of all.

An open letter also from Khomenie Sergio Bayam , “Once in for all po, Please mag usap-usap naman na sana kayo, apektado napo ang mga taong tumutulong at naatasang tumulong para sa ayuda ng national government, please let’s have a common direction in fighting this pandemic problem”, he said.

Politically, there is an unfinished business between Cotabato City and BARMM.

Cotabato City voted for inclusion to the BARMM during the plebiscite last year.

But the city has yet to be turned over to the BARMM.

Both has met in February in Malacanang with President Rodrigo Duterte to settle the issue of turn over.

But the Duterte will have a final decision on the fate of Cotabato City until December this year.

Several petitions have been filed before the Supreme Court questioning the constitutionality of the Bangsamoro Organic law and the results of the plebiscite.