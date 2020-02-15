BARMM conducts 1st Qur'an reading competition.

COTABATO CITY - The Bangsamoro Government conducted its first Noble Qur’an Reading Competition on Saturday, February 15, at the Bangsamoro Government Center, in Cotabato City.

The competition was participated in by 22 delegates from the BARMM's different provinces and cities, such as Maguindanao, Lanao del Sur, Basian, Sulu, Tawi-Tawi, North Cotabato, Cotabato City, Lamitan City and Marawi City.

In his speech, BARMM Chief Minister Ahod ‘Al Haj Murad’ Ebrahim said: "During our long struggle for our right to self-determination, we have always been grounded with one thing: Islam."

"After this long journey, we were given the chance to build a new bureaucracy embedded with our customs, traditions and most importantly, our faith," Ebrahim added.

Ebrahim said the "very call to Moral Governance was inspired by the teachings in the Sunnah and the Qur'an."

"We hope to see a government that not only addresses the long grievances of our people, but acknowledges the importance of moral principles; inspired by the way our Prophet Muhammad lived his life and ruled the Ummah," he added.

Chief Minister Ebrahim was represented by his Executive Secretary Abdulraof Macacua of BARMM.

During the program, Macacua also gave inputs about the importance of the Qur’an. He urged the Qur’an reciters to show kindness and humility, so that people will follow the writings of the book.

Saturday's competition was conducted in partnership with the Shounul Qur-an, Holy Qur-an Affairs, Ministry of Basic, Technical, and Higher Education (MBHTE), Bureau of Madaris, Bureau of Public Information (BPI-BARMM), and Union of Muslim Youth Organization (UMYO). (Bureau of Public Information)