BARMM converts mothballed hospital into COVID-19 isolation center

PARANG, Maguindanao – Health authorities in the Bangsamoro Region have converted an idle Parang district hospital into an isolation facilities as the region prepares for a worst case scenario in the fight against coronavirus.

Abandoned for decades due to financial and political issues, the 50-bed Parang District Hospital will soon be ready to accommodate suspected COVID-19 patients, according to Dr. Saffrullah Dipatuan, Bangsamoro region health minister.

At this time, the facility is not yet capable of operating as a hospital but the Ministry of Health plants to institutionalize it as a working district hospoital.

Dipatuan said the hospital is one of the 18 COVID-19 isolation facilities in the province, according to Maguindanao Gov. Meriam Sangki-Mangudadatu.

She said the provincial government eyes to put up one COVID-19 facility in every town as the province supports the national govenrment’s “Balik Probinsya” program.

Parang Mayor Cahar Ibay of lauded the decision of the MOH-BARMM to make Parang health-ready as it will welcome Parangenios back from other urban areas in the country.

“Actually, the hospital is now ready with its basic facilities like electricity, water, and others like blood pressure apparatus, oxygen tanks, among others,” Ibay said.

Mohd Asnin Pendatun, head of BARMM-IATF, also welcomed the collaboration between local government of Parang, the provincial government and the regional government, saying said “we should really work as one to make sure na synchronized coordinated ang ating mga efforts.” (FC)