BARMM discloses breakdown of P1.9-billion allocated funds for Covid-19 crisis

COTABATO CITY - As part of the transparency advocacy of the Bangsamoro Government, the Ministry of Finance, and Budget and Management (MFBM-BARMM) disclosed the breakdown of some 1.9 billion pesos worth of fund allocated by the regional government in response to the Coronavirus Disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

As of April 30, 2020, the MFBM has already released a total fund of Php1,918,782,295.00. The fund was divided and distributed to three (3) accountable ministries/offices of the Bangsamoro Government namely: the Office of the Chief Minister (OCM), Ministry of Interior and Local Government (MILG), and the Ministry of Social Services and Development (MSSD).

On Thursday, May 7, regional Cabinet Secretary and Bangsamoro Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) Spokesperson Mohd Asnin Pendatun said that the allocated funds of P1.9 billion were a combination of the regular and quick response funds of the ministries and offices of BARMM.

He further clarified that it does not entail that these funds have already been completely disbursed or utilized.

“Gusto lamang po nating i-emphasize na ‘yong P1.9B na allotment ng fund, hindi lahat ay nadisburse o nagamit na. Ibig sabihin lamang po nito ay maaaring gamitin ang funds na ito for Covid-19 related activities or programs,” Pendatun stressed.

[We would like to emphasize that the P1.9B fund allotment has not been completely disbursed or utilized. It means, the funds can be used for Covid-19 related activities or programs as well.]

Below is the breakdown of the P1.9-billion allocated funds of the Bangsamoro Government to address Covid-19 pandemic: