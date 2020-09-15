  Tuesday Sep, 15 2020 09:38:22 PM

BARMM exec building to re-open Wednesday

Local News • 20:45 PM Tue Sep 15, 2020
17
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez

 

Image may contain: text that says 'Republic Philippines BANGSAMORO AUTONOMOUS REGION MUSLIM MINDANAO OFFICE OF THE CHIEF MINIST Governor Gutierrez Heights aato 9600 After weeks continuous disinfection, Office the Chief Minister (OCM) Building open starting Wednesday September 16, 2020. However, OCM employees shall observe respective Work Shifting schedules the Office Executive Secretary. The transacting public reminded them strictly follow Non-compliant visitors may secure prior appointments refused entry their transactions minimum public health standards. premises Itis still highly encouraged done electronically. impose measures may cause. OCM measures protect health employees and the public alike. We therefore seek everyone's understanding for any inconvenience these this City. MACACUA'

