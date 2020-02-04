  Tuesday Feb, 04 2020 03:34:59 PM

BARMM to extend relief support to Jolo fire victims

Local News • 08:30 AM Tue Feb 4, 2020
48
By: 
John M. Unson
So extensive was the damage caused by the fire in Jolo. (Photos courtesy of Oblate Brother Bobby Diana)

COTABATO CITY --- The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao will initially distribute 3,000 packs of cereals and other food provisions to victims of Monday’s big fire in Jolo, Sulu.

No fewer than 2,000 families were reportedly dislocated by the incident.

The relief mission the Bangsamoro administration is to conduct was announced Tuesday by BARMM’s executive secretary, Abdulraof Macacua, also concurrent Bangsamoro natural resources minister.

The relief support shall be facilitated by BARMM’s emergency and calamity response contingent under the ministerial control of lawyer Naguib Sinarimbo, who is regional local government minister.

Sinarimbo, who is chairman of the Regional Police Advisory Council of the Police Regional Office-BARMM, will tap the help of the police and the military's Western Mindanao Command, under Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana in facilitating the relief operations, according to Macacua.

 

