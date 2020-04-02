BARMM eyes setting up COVID-19 dedicated hospitals

Cotabato City (April 1, 2020)—The Bangsamoro Government’s Ministry of Health (MOH-BARMM) is currently working on the possibility of setting up hospitals in the Bangsamoro region solely dedicated to cater Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) patients.

“Ngayon tinitingan na natin kung paano tayo magkakaroon ng COVID-19 hospitals, alin ba sa mga hospitals natin ang pwedeng i-convert,” MOH Minister Dr. Saffrulah M. Dipatuan said Tuesday.

“Kapag na-identify sila as COVID-19 hospital, hindi na sila tatanggap ng ibang pasyente na hindi COVID-19 case,” Dipatuan added.

Also, Dipatuan said the Bangsamoro Government is addressing, in every way they can, all the challenges they are facing amid coronavirus pandemic. This includes the provision of medical supplies, relief distribution, and COVID-19 awareness campaign for its constituents all over Bangsamoro region.

With the high demand for medical supplies, especially personal protective equipment, Dipatuan said the MOH-BARMM has been fortunate enough to deliver stocks to the provinces and cities of the region.

However, Dipatuan admits the supplies are not enough should there be a spike of COVID-19 cases in the region.

“Ginagawan naman natin ng paraan. At nagpapasalamat tayo dahil tumutulong rin ang [national] government para sa delivery ng supplies,” Dipatuan assured, emphasizing that shortage of PPE is a global problem, not only in BARMM.

Furthermore, Dipatuan said the region will also install more ventilators in the hospitals of BARMM, including the two (2) Department of Health (DOH)-retained hospitals such as the Cotabato Regional and Medical Center (CRMC) in Cotabato City and Amai Pakpak Medical Center in Lanao del Sur.

“In Sha Allah matutugnan natin ito dahil nakipagugnayan na sa atin ang United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). Handa silang tulungan tayon in terms of donating (ventilators),” Dipatuan said.

“We are just waiting na maibigay nila (donation) upang magamit na ng mga hospitals under sa BARMM, pati na rin ng mga hospitals na hindi under sa BARMM, pero located sa area nito,” Dipatuan added.

Moreover, Dipatuan said that the BARMM’s Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Agrarian Reform (MAFAR) is in complete control in addressing the food supply in the region.

“Lahat po ng problema natin ngayon ay tinututukan ng Bangsamoro Inter-Agency Task Force on COVID-19,” Dipatuan stressed. (Bureau of Public Information)