BARMM eyes for skilled, competent workers

COTABATO CITY — In pursuit of quality public service in the Bangsamoro region, the Bangsamoro Government is eyeing for skilled and competent workers to join in the new bureaucracy.

Bangsamoro Spokesperson and Local Government Minister Atty. Naguib Sinarimbo said during the ‘Kapihan sa Bangsamoro’ session on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 in Cotabato City.

Sinarimbo clarified that under the Bangsamoro Organic Law, the appointment for a government position in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) will be based on merit and fitness in competency, education, work experience, training, and eligibility in hiring employees.

“We should attract the best. So, rather than bring down the standard, let us instead help our people to get to the standard,” he explained.

This means, job seekers will need to comply with the Qualification Standards (QS) set by the Civil Service Commission (CSC) for specific positions in the regional government.

In the Philippines, the current recruitment system is based on Competency-Based Recruitment and Qualification Standards (CBRQS), a minimum set of requirements composed of competencies, education, eligibility, training, and experience to assess the candidate’s fitness to a particular job.

Since its launching, there is already an outpour of job seekers in the Bangsamoro Job Portal, with over 160,000 applications for more than a thousand regional government positions being processed by the different ministries and offices of the BARMM to date.

Ministries and offices of BARMM have also set their respective timelines regarding the appointment process and more jobs shall be published soon.

“Kailangan natin ng pacing sa pag-publish ng items, otherwise mauubos ang oras natin sa appointment process,” Sinarimbo added.

Examination and interview process

As part of the hiring process, applicants who are qualified for the positions they applied for in the job portal will be required to pass an examination, to be conducted by the respective ministries.

After this, the ministries will set a schedule for an interview for those who passed the examination. An evaluation of the prospective applicants will follow in order to select the best employees to fill the vacant jobs.

For instance, the Ministry of Social Services and Development(MSSD), which published sixty-four (64) available positions in the Bangsamoro Job Portal, recently conducted examinations for their applicants in the cities of Cotabato, Iligan, and Zamboanga.

Sinarimbo reminded the job seekers in the Bangsamoro Government to apply for positions that best fit their qualifications.

However, Sinarimbo said those who cannot meet the qualification standards of appointment could avail the incoming programs of the Bangsamoro Government.

“Ang advice po namin sa mga hindi kayang pumasok sa competitive process for appointment, hintayin po nila ang mga programa ng gobyerno."

“Hangga’t maaari, gusto nating ma-employ ang mga siguradong may commitment and qualification sa byurukrasya natin para bumilis ang service delivery at maka-avail ang ibang mga tao natin,” Sinarimbo added.

The Bangsamoro Government, Sinarimbo said, has platforms for its people to acquire new skills that they can use for their benefit, as well as programs to support its agricultural and business sectors. (Bureau of Public Information)