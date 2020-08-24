BARMM gov't condemns deadly Jolo bombings

COTABATO CITY --- The Bangsamoro government has condemned the bombings on Monday in Jolo town in Sulu that killed eleven people and injured 20 others.

Naguib Sinarimbo, local government minister of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, said BARMM Chief Minister Hadji Ahod Ebrahim has directed the regional police to identify the culprits for prosecution.

“The BARMM leadership condemns these bombings in strongest terms. We also share with the grief of those who lost relatives in the incident,” said Sinarimbo, spokesman of the Bangsamoro regional government.

Eleven persons, five of them Army personnel, were killed in the separate explosions that ripped through a commercial hub in Jolo, capital town of Sulu, touted as the country’s most dangerous province.

The first explosion was at 11:57 a.m. Monday, near a roadside eatery along Serantes Street in Jolo’s Barangay Walled City, a trading hub.

The bombers parked a bomb-laden motorcycle near an idle Army truck surrounded by soldiers and detonated the explosive from a distance using a mobile phone.

Another powerful improvised explosive device went off about an hour later just meters away from the scene of the first explosion.

The second bombing killed a female suicide bomber and a soldier and wounded several others.

Sinarimbo said the BARMM government is ready to extend help to the victims of the bombings.