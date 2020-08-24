  Monday Aug, 24 2020 08:12:18 PM

BARMM gov't condemns deadly Jolo bombings

Mindanao Armed Conflict • 19:00 PM Mon Aug 24, 2020
15
By: 
John M. Unson
Philippine Army, Philippine National Police handout photos.

COTABATO CITY --- The Bangsamoro government has condemned the bombings on Monday in Jolo town in Sulu that killed eleven people and injured 20 others. 

Naguib Sinarimbo, local government minister of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, said BARMM Chief Minister Hadji Ahod Ebrahim has directed the regional police to identify the culprits for prosecution. 

“The BARMM leadership condemns these bombings in strongest terms. We also share with the grief of those who lost relatives in the incident,” said Sinarimbo, spokesman of the Bangsamoro regional government.

Eleven persons, five of them Army personnel, were killed in the separate explosions that ripped through a commercial hub in Jolo, capital town of Sulu, touted as the country’s most dangerous province.

The first explosion was at 11:57 a.m. Monday, near a roadside eatery along Serantes Street in Jolo’s Barangay Walled City, a trading hub. 

The bombers parked a bomb-laden motorcycle near an idle Army truck surrounded by soldiers and detonated the explosive from a distance using a mobile phone. 

Another powerful improvised explosive device went off about an hour later just meters away from the scene of the first explosion.

The second bombing killed a female suicide bomber and a soldier and wounded several others.

Sinarimbo said the BARMM government is ready to extend help to the victims of the bombings. 

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

BTA consults more sectors on proposed Admin Code

COTABATO CITY — The Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) continues to gather the concerns and suggestions from various sectors to further polish the...

BARMM gov't condemns deadly Jolo bombings

COTABATO CITY --- The Bangsamoro government has condemned the bombings on Monday in Jolo town in Sulu that killed eleven people and injured 20 others...

UPDATE 3: Twin blasts rock Jolo, kill 11 soldiers, civilians

ZAMBOANGA CITY--Nine people, including four soldiers, were killed in two successive bomb explosions in downtown Jolo, the capital of Sulu, where...

Cotabato guv condemns murder of lady tribal leader

KIDAPAWAN CITY  – Cotabato Gov. Nancy Catamco today strongly condemn the murder of a lady leader of an Indigenous Peoples (IP) community in...

Gov't, TelCos fixing Region 12 telecom problems

KORONADAL CITY --- The Economy Response Cluster (ERC) of the Regional Task Force 12 for COVID 19 prodded Monday all telecommunication outfits in...

PHILIPPINE PESO EXCHANGE RATE

MOST VIEWED STORIES

First Content

Tue, 04/09/2019 - 11:45 100000

Habitually tardy, absentee gov't officials, employees, this is for you

Sun, 02/26/2017 - 17:33 62782

Kidapawan City LGU destroys open pipe mufflers

Wed, 11/04/2015 - 21:52 32445

(UPDATE) 9 die in North Cotabato highway mishap

28946

Diocesan priest dies in vehicular crash in Tacurong City

Mon, 02/06/2017 - 16:13 23267