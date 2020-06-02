BARMM helps conflict-stricken South Upi residents

COTABATO CITY --- The Bangsamoro government distributed Monday relief provisions to hundreds of ethnic non-Moro Teduray families displaced by a bloody land conflict raging since last month.

The hostilities involves two groups, one comprised of Tedurays in their centuries-old ancestral domains and the other a Moro faction also claiming ownership of arable lands in at least three peasant enclaves in the upland South Upi town in Maguindanao.

The relief operation was facilitated by the Rapid Emergency Action on Disaster Incidence, most known as the “READI” outfit, operating under the supervision of Local Government Minister Naguib Sinarimbo of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

The READI contingent is in the forefront of the disaster and calamity response operations of BARMM covering the provinces of Maguindanao, Lanao del Sur, Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi and the cities of Lamitan and Isabela.

Sinarimbo, a long-time human rights lawyer, said evacuees from South Upi’s conflict-stricken Kuya, Pilar and Pandan areas received food supplies from READI personnel during Monday’s relief operations in South Upi.