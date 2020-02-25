BARMM to implement P1.3-B road projects in 63 NorCot barangays this year

COTABATO CITY – The Bangsamoro Autonomous government will implement within this year road projects worth P1.3-billion in the 63 villages of North Cotabato now forming part of the almost one year old territorial autonomy in Mindanao.

This was disclosed by lawyer Naguib Sinarimbo, spokesman cum Interior and Local Government Minister of the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) in an interview here on Monday by The Manila Bulletin.

The exclusive interview followed shortly after elected officials of Damatolan, one of 13 barangays in Midsayap town North Cotabato that voted for autonomy in last year’s plebiscite, visited Sinarimbo at his office here to get updates on projects and programs earmarked for their community in short and long timetables by the BARMM government.

“We already have P1.3-billion fund available to build modern road networks in the 63 villages of North Cotabato alone this year,” Sinarimbo said, implying that similar projects are also in pipeline for other area components of BARMM.

BARMM replaced the 29-year old Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) under R.A. 11054, automatically absorbing after the January 21, 2019 plebiscite the latter’s territory comprising Maguindanao, Lanao del Sur, Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi including the cities of Marawi and Lamitan.

The edict, known also as Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL), set a separate plebiscite in February 2019, during which resident-voters in Cotabato City and 63 villages in six North Cotabato towns voted for inclusion in BARMM. Basilan’s Isabela City voted against inclusion, and Lanao del Norte provincial electorate overruled the desire of six component towns for inclusion in BARMM.

The plebiscite covered 67 villages in North Cotabato, but only 63 voted for entry to BARMM. Affirmative votes won in 22 villages in Pikit, 13 in Midsayap, 12 in Pigcawayan, 7 in Kabacan, 7 in Carmen, and 2 in Aleosan.

North Cotabato officials turned over to BARMM government the supervision authority over the 63 villages on Nov. 20, 2019, during which regional Chief Minister Ahod “Hadji Murad” Ebrahim pledged that the mostly Moro residents of the barangays “will not regret having joined the new autonomy.”

At Monday’s interview, Sinarimbo said his office was closely working with the Ministry of Public Works and Highways (MPWH) on the detailed plan set to build starting this year modern concrete road networks in the 63 villages as well as other parts of BARMM.

The P1.3-billion road-building fund for the 63 villages and those of other BARMM components would come from the P63.6-billion annual block grant for BARMM.

“We are now in much better state of planning and implementing projects because unlike in 29-year existence of the ARMM, we need not to beg in Congress for allocations. BARMM is now assured of receiving the yearly block grant,” Sinarimbo said.

Last Feb. 6, Chief Minister Ebrahim’s Deputy Executive Secretary Abdullah Cusain announced in a media forum their initial receipt of P5.3-billion from the P3.6-B block grant for BARMM this year.

Sinarimbo underscored the need for “good road networks as basic element for good governance in BARMM.” (Ali G. Macabalang)