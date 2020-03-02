BARMM kicks off 2020 National Women’s Month celebration

COTABATO CITY - The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, through its Bangsamoro Women Commission (BWC-BARMM), officially started the celebration of this year’s National Women’s Month (NWM) through a parade, on Monday, March 2, inside the Bangsamoro Government Center, Cotabato City.

The parade, followed by a short program, was attended by officials and employees of the region’s different ministries and offices.

The celebration in the region bears the theme ‘We make change work for Bangsamoro women’, which is anchored on the national theme: ‘We make change work for women.’

The BARMM celebration aims to consolidate all efforts towards strengthening the capacities of Bangsamoro women as active partners in nation building and regional development.

During the program, BWC Chairperson and Member of the Parliament Hadja Bainon Karon emphasized that “everyday is a women’s day”.

“We will show the world that Bangsamoro Women are stronger together,” Karon said.

The observance of the annual National Women’s Month in March is pursuant to Proclamation No. 227 s. 1988. It aims at giving due recognition to the contributions of Filipino women in our society, specifically to inform and engage women as stakeholders of government programs and services; to create and facilitate platforms to discuss good practices, gaps, challenges , and commitments in pursuing gender and development; and to inspire and empower women and girls to be agents of change.

BCW-BARMM will conduct series of activities, such as physical fitness activity on the four Fridays of the month, values transformation training for public servants, gender sensitivity orientation, and many others, as part of the month-long celebration. (Bureau of Public Information)