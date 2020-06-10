BARMM LGUs move towards strengthening Moral Governance

COTABATO CITY — The first batch of Local Chief Executives from the different BARMM municipalities have started their training dubbed ‘Strengthening Local Government Units Capacities towards Moral Local Governance’ on Tuesday, June 9, via Zoom Webinar.

It can be recalled that since the establishment of BARMM, the institutionalization of Moral Governance has been a priority of the Government of the Day under the leadership and guidance of Bangsamoro Chief Minister Ahod “Al Haj Murad” Ebrahim.

The Bangsamoro Government’s Ministry

of Interior and Local Government (MILG-BARMM) led the activity for the twelve (12) participating municipalities in the region, which aims to internalize Moral Governance; appreciate the MILG framework; learn the basics on local legislation; and apply fundamentals of financial management.

The online training was designed to enhance the capacities of the local officials and functionaries in local governance and carry out LGUs’ function under the Local Government Code (Republic Act 7160).

MILG Minister Atty. Naguib Sinarimbo said due to the challenges the Bangsamoro region is facing amidst Coronavirus Disease (Covid-19) pandemic, it is highly needed to be innovative in order to deliver programs for the LGUs.

“Kami sa ministry ay natutuwa na yung mga LGU natin ay patuloy na nakikiisa sa pagpapatibay at pagpapalakas ng kaalamanan at kapasidad natin sa MILG para maging effective ang service delivery natin,” he added.

Sinarimbo also commends the actions conducted by LGUs during the implemented community lockdown due to Covid-19 crisis in the region specifically its initiatives to buy products coming from farmers just to boost economic activity in the region.

“Pinuri rin ng National Inter-Agency Task Force ang pagiging innovative natin sa paggamit ng tecknolohiya. Ipagpapatuloy natin ang pag-improve ng internet signal natin sa Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao at island provinces,” Sinarimbo shared.

Bangsamoro Mufti Abu Huraira Udasan also delivered in his lecture and reiterated the participation of LGUs in the aspect of moral governance in the Bangsamoro Government.

“Skills and moral side should be in accordance to the ‘sunnah’ or teachings of the prophet Muhammad (SAW). And the Qur’an serves as the guidance for the LGUs in providing moral governance.”

The first batch of the webinar session was attended by 24 LGU officials coming from the four (4) non-IRA municipalities namely, Datu Anggal Midtimbang Municipality, Datu Blah Sinsuat, Municipality of Northern Kabuntalan and Mangudadatu.

The next batch of online training will be attended by LGUs from the municipalities of Pandag, Datu Hoffer, Datu Salibo, and Shariff Saydona Mustapha from the province of Maguindanao on June 16-17, to be followed by the LGUs from the municipalities of Al Barka, Hadji Mohammad Adjul, Akbar and Hadji Muhammad from the provincial island of Basilan.

“A total of twelve (12) LGUs will undertake similar online training programs in the coming weeks. As we transition from MGCQ to what would possibly be a new normal for us, we will continue to re-assess the program delivery, if we ever need improvements on it,” Sinarimbo said. (Bureau of Public Information)

