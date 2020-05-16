BARMM-MILG launches 41 programs of government

COTABATO CITY - FORTY-one programs were launched Thursday by the Ministry of the Interior and Local Government of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (MILG-BARMM).

Lawyer Naguib Sinarimbo, interior and local government minister, punched the key to ceremonial opening of e-access to the MILG-BARMM programs via the website https://mlg.bangsamoro.gov.ph/ in a simple ceremony at the MILG office, this city.

Sinarimbo said these programs were designed to guide the Bangsamoro local government units (LGUs) as they assume “more responsibilities in collective efforts at building a stronger autonomous government.”

“These programs will capacitate and transform BARMM LGUs to becoming at the forefront as stewards of quality service delivery to the Bangsamoro people,” Sinarimbo added.

He said he is privileged to launch the ‘41 Programs’ of the MILG BARMM amidst the emergency response during the crisis brought about by Coronavirus Disease (Covid19) pandemic.

Sinarimbo also said that 41 (MILG) programs formed major part of the Bangsamoro government’s commitment to professionalizing local leadership and governance, thus promoting a more resilient and progressive Bangsamoro community.

The 41 Programs of the MILG-BARMM were cited, namely: 1) Internal Leverage for Employee’s Advancement & Development (I-LEAD); Public Financial Management System; Continuing Legal Assistance to MILG & LGU Officials;

Retooling Program for Senior LGOOs; LGOO Induction Training; Seal of Good Local Governance; Performance Assessment Scorecard System (PASS); Localizing E-governance on Accelerated Provision of Services (LEAPS);

Local Government Functionality Assessment (LogFA); Policy Audit Compliance Tracking System; Barangay Facilities and Workers (BFAWs) Monitoring; Child-Friendly Local Governance Audit; Disaster Risk Reduction and Climate Change Adaptation (DRR/CCA);

Bangsamoro Community Resiliency and Peace (B-CoRP) Program; Regional Peace and Order Council (RPOC); Strengthening Local Peace and Order Councils (LPOCs); Local Special Bodies (LSBs);

Strengthening Local Anti-Drug Abuse Councils (LADACs); Barangay Governance Performance Management System (BGPMS); Engaging the SK, Empowering the Youth (ESKEY); Bangsamoro Local Economic Support Services (BLESS) Program;

Local Government Facility Development Program (LGFD); Newly-Elected Officials Orientation Program (NEO); Technical Assistance on Planning, Budgeting and Local Legislation; Tamang Alituntunin at Hakbang Alay ng Responsableng Kaagapay (TAHARA) Program;

Harnessing Organizational Proficiency and Effectiveness (HOPE) Program; Revenue Enhancement Assistance for LGUs (REAL) Project; Construction/ Rehabilitation of Barangay Halls;

Ustadz Hashim Salamat Leadership Excellence Awards (UHSLEA) Program; Lupong Tagapamayapa Incentive Awards (LTIA); Performance Challenge Fund (PCF); LGU Grant Assistance for Innovative Practices; Purchase/Provision of Fire Trucks; Rehabilitation of Municipal Police Station;

Rehabilitation of Jail Facilities; Financial assistance to MILG family; Acquisition of Disaster Preparedness Facilities and Equipment for READI-BARMM; Basic Incident Command System (Level 1-IV) Training;

Capacity Development on Search and Rescue (SAR); Quick Response Fund (QRF); and Project TuGON. Nash B. Maulana