BARMM minister donates fresh calamansi for frontliners vs. COVID-19

COTABATO CITY - Ninety One sacks of fresh Calamansi, a farm fruit product of Minister Eduard Guerra of the Public Works and Highways of the Bangsamoro Autornomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) were donated as additional food aid assistance and aimed at boosting the frontliners in the fight against COVID-19.

“This is our substitute for commercial vitamin C to boost the immunity of our constituents,” said Minister Naguib Sinarimbo, the BARMM spokesperson, after receiving the fruit supplies.

Calamansi, prices of which have skyrocketed as the supplies of vitamin “C” in the pharmacies have been depleted. What used to be a P20 per kilo now, calamansi, is sold at P1 a piece.

Vitamin-C supplies were gone in the city drug stores due to high demand after on line information and those shared by experts that calamnsi is boosting immunity against the dreaded coronavirus.

And on Good Friday, the regional staff of by Bangsamoro Rapid Emergency Action Response Incidence (READi) are fast tracking the release of relief goods, Personal Protection Equipment (PPEs) and medical supplies to reach the island provinces of Sulu, Basilan and Tawi.

With the help of Westmincom and Philippine Navy, they were able to transport the goods for the medical teams in the island provinces using naval vessels.

“Humility in the service during the holy week, even on this important holiday, they are still running our emergency operation centers, sending and coordinating several service teams,” Sinarimbo said.

Aside from sending PPEs and medical supplies, the region is also completing the relief assistance in several Barangays of Carmen and Pikit in Cotabato province which are now part of Bangsamoro region.

Other teams are attending relief operation and PPEs distribution Lanao Del Sur.

Meanwhile, in Maguindanao province today, around 200,000 food packs are set to be distributed to different communities of the province.

A ceremonial relief distribution and release of Barangay Rescue vehicles were simultaneously conducted to coincide with the birthday of Maguindanao Governor Bai Mariam Sangki-Mangudadatu in Old Capitol, Shariff Aguak, Maguindanao.