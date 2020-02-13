BARMM police, benefactors embark on bloodletting event

PARANG, Maguindanao --- More than 200 members of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion 14 under the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region on Wednesday donated blood for use of poor patients in the Cotabato Regional Medical Center (CRMC) in Cotabato City.

The donors, Col. Michael Bayawan, RMFB-14 commander, and his subordinates, are involved in extensive peace-keeping missions in impoverished areas in provinces covered by PRO-BAR.

The bloodletting event in Camp S.K. Pendatun, the command center of PRO-BAR located Maguindanao province, was a joint activity of the Metro Cotabato Water District, the CRMC and the Bangsamoro Region’s PNP Health Service.