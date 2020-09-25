  Friday Sep, 25 2020 05:39:34 PM

BARMM procures more ventilators for COVID-19 patients

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 15:30 PM Fri Sep 25, 2020
John M. Unson
The mechanical ventilators were procured with the help of the United Nations Development Programme. (Contributed)

COTABATO CITY --- The Bangsamoro government purchased 10 units of mechanical ventilators frontliners can use for COVID-19 patients with breathing problems.

Lawyer Naguib Sinarimbo, local government minister of the Bangsamoro Automous Region in Muslim Mindanao, led the inspection of the ventilators a courier company delivered Friday at the BARMM capitol compound in Cotabato City.

Sinarimbo supervises the operation of the Rapid Emergency Action on Disaster Incidence, or READI contingent of BARMM, which is in the forefront of the Bangsamoro regional government’s COVID-19 containment campaign.

“We procured these ventilators through the facilitation of the United Nations Development Programme. These mechanical ventilators are essential in aiding COVID-19 patients with pulmonary condition,” Sinarimbo said.

Sinarimbo, also spokesperson of BARMM, said their chief minister, Hadji Ahod Ebrahim, is grateful to the UNDP, to the United Nations Children’s Fund and other humanitarian entities under the United Nations for supporting the Bangsamoro government’s war on COVID-19 extensively.

The Bangsamoro region covers Maguindanao and Lanao del Sur, Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi. 

 

