BARMM pushes for quality education and advanced skills development in the region

COTABATO CITY — The Bangsamoro Government's Ministry of Basic, Higher and Technical Education (MBHTE) is set to create a complete and integrated system of quality education and skills development in the Bangsamoro region.

Mohagher Iqbal, minister of education, announced this in his speech during the graduation ceremony of 993 trainees of the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority – Regional Manpower Development Center (TESDA – RMDC) held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Barangay Rebuken, Sultan Kudarat in Maguindanao.

He stressed that one of the MBHTE's responsibilities is advancing professional education and technical skills development in the Bangsamoro region, and that part of it is to focus on the creation of a system that will help in giving the quality education that every Bangsamoro deserves.

"We shall push for strategies and programs that would create higher esteem for the vocational curriculum and promote professional training as a viable option for potential learner," Iqbal said.

Iqbal also emphasized the MBHTE's efforts which resulted to significant changes in the education sector since its creation.

“We have reshuffled schools division superintendents—a first time in more than 30 years, and increased the salaries of contractual employees (from an average salary of PhP7,000 to PhP10,500),” he said.

He also recalled that BARMM’s delegation in the ‘2019 Palarong Pambansa’ garnered three (3) gold medals, six (6) bronze medals and ten (10) silver medals.

Iqbal expressed optimism that the Bangsamoro Government will eventually meet its goal of producing professionals in every Bangsamoro family, noting "a meaningful change is coming in BARMM. It began when we promised to pursue moral governance in the Bangsamoro."

The MBHTE-BARMM aims to establish an educational system that exemplifies a high standard with a balanced, comprehensive, and inclusive academic program, supported by robust infrastructure, including better school facilities and competent teachers and education managers, as part of the Bangsamoro Organic Law. (Bureau of Public Information)