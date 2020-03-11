BARMM raises ‘Code Red’ alert on COVID-19

COTABATO CITY - The Bangsamoro Government’s Ministry of Health (MOH) has declared ‘Code Red’ alert in all health facilities across the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) following the increase of 2019 novel coronavirus cases in the country.

This was announced by Minister of Health Dr. Safrollah Dipatuan today, March 10, in Zamboanga City.

Minister Dipatuan said that under code red “lahat ng health facilities sa BARMM ay naka ready magresponse in case na may mga madiscover tayong pasyente na dapat sumailalim sa monitoring, at lalong lalo na kung may ma-found out tayo na positive case.”

“Inabisuhan na natin ang lahat ng heads ng mga hospital sa BARMM na (maghanda) ng dedicated ward para sa mga pasyente ng COVID-19 (Corona Virus Disease-2019),” he added.

While the BARMM remains COVID-Free, Dipatuan said the MOH is ready to respond. “Ginagawa natin ang lahat ng ating makakaya ma-proteksyonan ang ating mamamayan,” he said.

Dipatuan advised the public to practice preventive measures such as frequently washing hands using soap and water; maintaining social distancing; avoid hugging, kissing, or hand shaking with other people; avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth; and practicing proper hygiene.

President Rodrigo Duterte has declared a state of public health emergency on Monday, March 9, due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the Philippines. As of today, the Department of Health has confirmed a total of 24 confirmed cases in the country. (Bureau of Public Information)