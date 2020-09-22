BARMM records 23 new Covid-cases; fatality rate remains low

COTABATO CITY — As per September 21, 2020 report of the Bangsamoro Inter Agency Task Force (BIATF), the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) has recorded 23 new active Coronavirus Disease (Covid-19) cases.

“Seven hundred nineteen have already recovered from the disease since the first case of Coronavirus Disease in our region,” BARMM Cabinet Secretary and BIATF Spokesperson Mohd Asnin Pendatun said during a virtual press briefing.

The BARMM has tallied a total of 941 cases, and 23 of it are new cases from the provinces of Lanao del Sur (20), Tawi-Tawi (2), and Maguindanao (1).

“Most of our cases are from the province of Lanao del Sur and Marawi City at 488. However, 378 have already recovered with 87 active cases today. It also accounted for 23 fatalities,” Pendatun explained.

Further, the BARMM has a low fatality rate and has only recorded 36 deaths since the pandemic hit the region.

“Most of the deaths in the region have comorbidities or have existing health problems even before contacting Covid-19. The 1.6 percent of the active cases also have comorbidities,” Pendatun explained.

By the percentage, 62.9% of the active cases in the BARMM are asymptomatic, while 32.3% are mild cases, 3.2% are severe cases, and only 1.6% are critical.



OCM cases

In the Office of the Chief Minister (OCM), out of the 39 positive cases, 19 have already recovered from Covid-19.

“The 20 active cases are still recovering in our Covid-19 facilities,” Pendatun said.

A total of 299 employees were swabbed in the first week of September. The OCM also conducted a series of disinfection in the premises of the office before it opened its doors for physical transactions last week. (Bureau of Public Information)