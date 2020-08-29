BARMM records 27 new COVID-19 cases

COTABATO CITY – The Bangsamoro Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) has 27 new novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive patients as of Friday night, the Ministry of Health (MOH-BARMM) said today.

All the new cases were from Lanao del Sur and Marawi City. It was the second time that the two areas registered high number of cases.

Three weeks ago, the provincial government of Lanao del Sur and IPHO have declared the existence of local transmission after 33 patients who have no travel history or have not leave Lanao del Sur have tested positive of Covid-19.

BARMM now has a total 641 Covid-19 cases since March 18. Of the total number, 455 have recovered.

Two more patients, also from Lanao del Sur and Marawi City, have died, raising the Covid-19 related deaths to 17.

To date, Lanao del Sur and Marawi City remained on top with most number of confirmed cases at 297 followed by 108 cases, Maguindanao with 95, Sulu (17) and Tawi-Tawi (4).

In the light of local transmission situation, Lanao del Sur health officials have intensified information campaign to educate the public to strictly observe health protocols.

“It’s still increasing and we can't heal as one if there is one of us not cooperating,” said Dr. Alinader Minalang, Lanao del Sur health officer.